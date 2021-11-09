Funerals Today, Nov. 9

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Laren Holznagel, 67 of Washburn, 10:30 a.m., Mission Evangelical Free Church, Wilton. (Goetz Funeral Home)
Meinhardt Kleingartner, 94, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Michael Ahneman, 75, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Faye Tschosik, 65, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.