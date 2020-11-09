Funerals Today, Nov. 9

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Mike Krous, 92, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's Catholic Church, Tappen. Livestream will be available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.
Marilyn Nagel, 85, Glen Ullin, 11 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.
Fay Weatherly, 79, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home's website.
Milton Albrecht, 71, Turtle Lake, 1 p.m., Turtle Lake Baptist Church. (Goetz Funeral Home – Turtle Lake)
Dale Ott, 73, Quitman, Ark., 1:30 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.