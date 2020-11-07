Funerals Today, Nov. 7

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
James Abel, 77, formerly of Velva, Bethany Lutheran Church, Minot.* (Springan Stevenson Funeral Home, Stanley)
Louise Bauer, 85, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., St. Agnes Catholic Church, Kenmare.* (Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot)
Pastor Dick Hagestuen, 87, livestream available 10:30 a.m. on the First Lutheran Church of Mandan's Facebook page. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan)
Richard Roach, 64, Rolette, 10:30 a.m., Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Rolette.
Gary Schlagel, 72, Valley City, 10:30 a.m., Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City. Livestream available on the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home website.
Brian Hensley, 60 and Harry Hensley Jr., 72, both of Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Karen Morrison, 63, Robinson, 11 a.m., Tuttle United Methodist Church, Tuttle. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Pamela Jo Hovden, 61, Lincoln, 1 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Victor Hilsendeger, 69, Hermosa, S.D., 2 p.m., 4-H Arena, 3715 E Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck. (Bittner Funeral Chapel)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.