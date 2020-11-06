Funerals Today, Nov. 6

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Beverly Benedict, 74, Minot, 9:30 a.m., United Community Baptist Church, Anamoose. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Bernice Farrington, 80, 10 a.m. CST, St. Martin's Catholic Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen and Beulah)
Louise Fricke, 95, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, , 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Archie Jalbert, 88, 1 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, New England. Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website.
David Kraft, 79, Bismarck, 1:30 p.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N 2nd St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Arline Orgaard, 92, Bismarck, 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck. Limit of 50 guests and masks are required. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Iris Hilzendeger, 92, 3 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, rural Mandan.
