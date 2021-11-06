 Skip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Nov. 6

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

LeRoy Boeckel, 74, Hazen, 10 a.m. CDT, Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Robert Erdman, 85, Center, 10 a.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, Center.

Betty Steiger, 89, Mobridge, South Dakota, 10:30 a.m., UCC Church, Mobridge. (Kesling Funeral Home)

Rosemary Wolf, 89, Linton, 11 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton. Livestream available at the Dahlstrom Funeral Home website.

