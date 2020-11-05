Funerals Today, Nov. 5

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Wally Joersz, 10 a.m.* Livestream avaulable on the Buehler-Larson Funeral Home website.
Victor Deane, 67, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison.
Anna Duben, 87, Coleharbor, 11 a.m., St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, Underwood.* (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)
Vernon Lykken, 96, 11 a.m., House of Prayer, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Randy Anderson, 50, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck. Service limited to 50 guests. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.
Harvey Sellon, 75, Turtle Lake, 2 p.m., Turtle Lake Baptist Church. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Turtle Lake)
