Funerals Today, Nov. 4

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Gary Gappert, 80, 10 a.m., House of Prayer Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Paul Sayler, 64, Hazen, 10 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Anna Auch, 99, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Mandan United Methodist Church. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Linda Schwagler, 76, New Salem, 10:30 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.

Norman Fetch, 91, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Anita Wagner, 95, Tuttle, 2 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Tuttle. (Parkway Funeral Service)