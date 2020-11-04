Funerals Today, Nov. 4

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Ray Green, 68, Mott, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Mott. (Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home, Mott)
Giles Feigitsch, 74, Bismarck, 11 a.m., House of Prayer, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Albina Kelsch, 96, 11:30 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton)
Isabel Flowers, 82, Mandan, 1:30 p.m., Church of St. Joseph, 108 3rd St NE, Mandan. (Parkway Funeral Service)
