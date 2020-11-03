 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Nov. 3
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Beatrice Messer, 90, Richardton, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richardton. Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website. 

Joseph Splonskowski, 78, 10 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Msgr. Jeffrey Wald, 56, 2 p.m., St. Philip Neri, Napoleon. Livestream available on the St. Philip Neri Facebook and Youtube pages. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown)

