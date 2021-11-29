 Skip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Nov. 29

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Evelyn Jochim, 81, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N. 2nd St, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Betty Hart, 87, Chaseley, 10:30 a.m., Bowdon Lutheran Church, Bowdon. (Nelson Funeral Home)

Albert Andres, 77, Medina, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Gayle Christenson, 79, Steele, 11 a.m., United Methodist Church, Steele. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Chet Leingang, 64, 11 a.m., Mandan United Methodist Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

David Wolbaum, 69, 11 a.m., St. Katherine's Catholic Church, Braddock. (Myers Funeral Home)

Olivia Miller, 98, 11:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck, Livestream available on the church website. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

