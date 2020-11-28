Funerals Today, Nov. 28

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Daniel Feland, 69, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S 3rd St, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Edna Flynn, 88, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website. Bismarck Funeral Home)

Willie Piatz, Napoleon, 10:30 a.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Livestream available on the church's Facebook and YouTube pages. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon)

Lou Weckerly, 87, Hurdsfield, 2 p.m., Pleasant Hill Cemetery, south of Hurdsfield. Livestream available at https://youtu.be/qPdPvhQqlrs (Nelson Funeral Home, Fessenden)