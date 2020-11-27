Funerals Today, Nov. 27

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Orville Erickson, 93, Bismarck, 11 a.m. Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck.* Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Wallace Erickson, 92, Bismarck, 11 a.m.* Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Roger Rask, 79, Mandan, formerly of Hensler, Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.* Livestream available 11 a.m. on the funeral home website.

Luella Volk, 93, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy.

Margaret Stern, 73, 1 p.m.* Livestream available on Bethel Lutheran Church's website. (Eastgate Funeral Service)