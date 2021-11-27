Funerals Today, Nov. 27

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Sharon Schultz, 79, Mandan, 10 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

June Turnbow, 96, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Wayne Vander Laan, 85, Mound City, 10 a.m., Hope Reformed Church, Westfield. (Kesling Funeral Home)

Darlene Edwardson, 79, Lincoln, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Michael Fischer, 50, Wing, 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wing. Livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Daryn Geiger, 56, St. Anthony, 2 p.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)