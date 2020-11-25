 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Nov. 25
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Delphia Nelson, 92, Mandan.* (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Marian Danzl, 89, 9:30 a.m., Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Vicki Miller, 68, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S. Third St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website. 

Wilbert Fueller, 83, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m.* Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Daniel Narlock, 87, Jamestown, 10:30 a.m., Haut Funeral Chapel, Jamestown.

Archie Wanner, 62, Hebron, 10:30 a.m., St. Ann's Catholic Church, Hebron. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.

Carol Conlin, 74, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m.* Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website. 

