Funerals Today, Nov. 24

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Harold Galster, 95, Stanton, 10 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, north of Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen)
Peter Hoerner, 77, Lincoln, 10 a.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Jack Kathrein, 10 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church.* (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home)
Frank Keller, Bismarck, 10 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan)
Barbara Arthaud, 92, Bismarck, formerly of Dickinson, 1 p.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson. Livestream available on the funeral home website.
