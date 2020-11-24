 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Nov. 24
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Nov. 24

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Harold Galster, 95, Stanton, 10 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, north of Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen)

Peter Hoerner, 77, Lincoln, 10 a.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Jack Kathrein, 10 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church.* (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home)

Frank Keller, Bismarck, 10 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan)

Barbara Arthaud, 92, Bismarck, formerly of Dickinson, 1 p.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson. Livestream available on the funeral home website. 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News