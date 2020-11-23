Funerals Today, Nov. 23

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Marilyn Bitz, 82, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N 2nd St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.
Eddy Ulrich, 62, Elgin, 10:30 a.m. MT, St. John's Catholic Church, New Leipzig. (Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home, Elgin)
