 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Nov. 22

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Marcus Gress, 86, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 10 a.m. CST, Twin Buttes Memorial Hall, Twin Buttes. (Barbot Funeral Home)

John Schwengler, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Theodora Klemetson, 85, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030, N. 6th Ave, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Edward Bickel, 89, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 413 E Ave. D, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Deborah Clyde, 70, Bismarck, 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at the Bismarck Eagles Lodge. (Thomas Family Funeral Home)

Robert Sprague, 71, Bismarck, 11 a.m., St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tappen. (Eastgate Funeral Service

Jamie Gange, 46, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests erupt as Rittenhouse found not guilty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News