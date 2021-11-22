Funerals Today, Nov. 22

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Marcus Gress, 86, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 10 a.m. CST, Twin Buttes Memorial Hall, Twin Buttes. (Barbot Funeral Home)
John Schwengler, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Theodora Klemetson, 85, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030, N. 6th Ave, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Edward Bickel, 89, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 413 E Ave. D, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Deborah Clyde, 70, Bismarck, 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at the Bismarck Eagles Lodge. (Thomas Family Funeral Home)
Robert Sprague, 71, Bismarck, 11 a.m., St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tappen. (Eastgate Funeral Service
Jamie Gange, 46, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.