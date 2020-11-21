Funerals Today, Nov. 21

 Skip to main content
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Jerome Fischer, 64, 11 a.m., 11 a.m., Wing Cemetery. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home website.

Mark Streeper, 42, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Rick Miller, 58, 2 p.m.* Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website. 

Steven Pfaff, 63, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Drive, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Greg Schaaf, 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Britton, South Dakota. (Proce Funeral Chapel, Britton

