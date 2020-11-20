Funerals Today, Nov. 20

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Gary Plante, 79, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Blanche Kovash, 90, Dickinson, 11 a.m., St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dickinson. Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Dawn Mihulka-Martin, 55, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Irene Renschler, 89, 11 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service)

Mary Solseth, 92, formerly of Cando, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cando. (Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home, Cando)

Ronald Kinzler, 78, Lincoln, 1 p.m., Capital Christian Center.* Livestream available on the church website. (Dawise-Perry Funeral Services)