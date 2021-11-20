Funerals Today, Nov. 20

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Claudia Burrer, 96, Wing, 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wing. LIvestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Sharron Crowley, 71, Hazen, 11 a.m. CST, English Lutheran Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Byron Holtan, 75, Garrison, 11 a.m., Ralph Wells Jr. Memorial Complex, White Shield. (Thompson Funeral Home)

Germaine Leyer, 78, Bismarck, 11 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.

Elaine Mahlum, 95, Bismarck, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 214 E. Thayer Avenue, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Catherine Thurn, 97, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Eastgate Funeral Service.

Mitchell Helm, 63, Athens, Alabama 2 p.m., McClusky Cemetery. In the event of inclement weather, services will be at St John's Lutheran Church. (Hertz Funeral Home)

John Maluski, 76, 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Salem, 5090 Center St NE, Salem, Oregon. Livestream: https://youtu.be/MUTlfiqc954

Sidney Fiergola, 63, 4 p.m. Sunday, Chapel of the Good Shepherd on the Shattuck-St. Mary's campus, Fariboult, Minnesota.