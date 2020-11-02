Funerals Today, Nov. 2

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Kevin Kile, 62, 10 a.m.* Livestream available at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Bismarck website. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan).
Bridget Johnson, 88, 10:30 a.m., Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, Colorado. (Horan & McConaty Funeral Service & Cremation, Centennial)
Muriel Evenson, Fargo, 90, 1 p.m., Kindred Lutheran Church. (Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo)
