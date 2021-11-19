 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Nov. 19

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Jeanette Kilber, 84, 10 a.m. CST, St. Martin's Catholic Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Raymond Volk, 74, Lincoln, 10 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S. 3rd St. Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Bernice Morman, 85, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Violet Pfenning, 78, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Evelyn Walter, 88, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Diane Hasselstrom, 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Jeffrey Martwick, 61, McClusky, 2 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, McClusky. (Hertz Funeral Home)

Thomas Steele, 70, Fargo, 2:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cando. (Boulger Funeral Home and Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma inmate Julus Jones granted clemency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News