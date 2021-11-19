Funerals Today, Nov. 19

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Jeanette Kilber, 84, 10 a.m. CST, St. Martin's Catholic Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)
Raymond Volk, 74, Lincoln, 10 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S. 3rd St. Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Bernice Morman, 85, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)
Violet Pfenning, 78, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Evelyn Walter, 88, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Diane Hasselstrom, 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Jeffrey Martwick, 61, McClusky, 2 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, McClusky. (Hertz Funeral Home)
Thomas Steele, 70, Fargo, 2:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cando. (Boulger Funeral Home and Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home)