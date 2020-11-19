 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Nov. 19
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Leonard Pierce, 74, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Scranton. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home, Bowman)

Gladys Preszler, 79, Mandan, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Bismarck Funeral Home.

Lori Hopfauf, 55, 11 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Stacie Kottre, 52, Bismarck, 1 p.m. Ascension Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

