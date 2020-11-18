Funerals Today, Nov. 18

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Myron Welk, 60, livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.*

Barbara Klein, 98, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.* Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Leonard Pierce, 74, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Scranton. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home)

Robert McCulloch, 81, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Alex Borchardt, 79, 11 a.m., Sheridan Lutheran Church. Livestream available on the church website or Facebook page. (Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln, Nebraska)

Lori Hopfauf, 55, 11 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Roger Schilling, 77, Turtle Lake, 2 p.m., Turtle Lake Cemetery. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn and Turtle Lake)