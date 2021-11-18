Funerals Today, Nov. 18

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Kenneth Berreth, 86, 10 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.
Mary Fetch, 86, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Myron Colton, 70, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck.
Frank Soule, 75, Mandan, 1 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)
Sheila Boger, 57, Garrison, 2 p.m., Garrison Church of God. (Thompson Funeral Home)