 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Nov. 17
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Nov. 17

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Roland Koenig, 84, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Carol Metzger, 74, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S 3rd St, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website. 

Sen. Russell Thane, 94, Wahpeton, 11 a.m., Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton. Livestream available on the funeral home website. 

Marjorie Bunce, 85, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News