Funerals Today, Nov. 17

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Roland Koenig, 84, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Carol Metzger, 74, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S 3rd St, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Sen. Russell Thane, 94, Wahpeton, 11 a.m., Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Marjorie Bunce, 85, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.