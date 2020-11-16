Funerals Today, Nov. 16

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Joseph Hager, 87, 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Corpus Christi Church, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck. Livestream available; visit Parkway Funeral Service website for info.

Raymond Humann, 88, Hazelton, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hazelton.* (Myers Funeral Home, Linton)

Duane Ziesch, Pettibone, 10 a.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Pettibone. Recording available on Duane's obituary page on the Eddy Funeral Home website.

LeRoy Walker, 90, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Margaret Kraft, 96, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home's website.