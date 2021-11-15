 Skip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Nov. 15

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

John Jochim, 86, 10 a.m., St. Lawrence Catholic Church,  Flasher. 

Sharon Meissel, 74, Hazen, 10 a.m. CST, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Terryl Ukestad, 77, Jamestown, 10 a.m., Basilica of St. James, Jamestown. (Haut Funeral Home)

Dean Fallgatter, 70, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Steele. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Gerald Karch, 91, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m.* Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

LeRoy McArthur, 83, Mandan, 11 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.

Brett Naill, 31, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Bismarck Baptist Church, 2211 Laforest Ave, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Orville Richter, 92, 2 p.m., Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah. 

