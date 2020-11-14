 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Nov. 14
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Janet Wagner, 77, Harvey, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Harvey. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page. (Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey)

Delores Sample, 90, Mandan, 2 p.m., Century Baptist Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) 

