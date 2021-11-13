Funerals Today, Nov. 13

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Helen Baker, 84, Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Mandaree, 10 a.m., Water Chief Hall, Mandaree. (Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home)

Larry Evenson, 59, rural Coleharbor, 10:30 a.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison. (Thompson Funeral Home)

Clarence and Alverna Veitz, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Lorraine Wasem, 92, Aberdeen, South Dakota, 10:30 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church. (Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home)

David Fields, 83, Jamestown, 11 a.m., Haut Funeral Home, Jamestown.

Robbin Jorgenson, 60, 11 a.m., Concordia Lutheran Church, Jamestown. (Eddy Funeral Home)

Mary Bumann, 77, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Lord Fletcher's Old Lake Lodge, 3746 Sunset Drive, Spring Park, Minnesota.