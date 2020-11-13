Funerals Today, Nov. 13

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

James Legg, 82, Minot, 10 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church. (Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot)

Michael Mosbrucker, 93, Bowman, 10 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home)

Sister Mary Stadick, 10 a.m. MT, Assumption Abbey. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Sandra Wheeler, 58, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Donna Pfaff, 87, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m.* Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service.

Ronald Doll, 74, New Salem, 1 p.m., St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem.* Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Larry Metcalfe, 78, 2 p.m.* Livestream available on the Hanson-Runsvold website.

Dennis Specht, Bismarck, 2 p.m. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)