Funerals Today, Nov. 12

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Harold Gomke, 82, Bismarck, service recording will be posted on the Bismarck Funeral Home website.*
Ronald Waltz, 79, Brookings, South Dakota, livestream available on the Rude's Funeral Home Facebook page.*
Bud Zavalney, 87, North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.* (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Stella Rummel, 83, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richardton.* Livestream available on the Ladbury Funeral Service website.
Ernest Fritz, 88, livestream available 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory's Facebook page.*
Wayne Kilber, 83, 11 a.m.* (Parkway Funeral Service)
Minnie Wick, 98, Jamestown, 11 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, Robinson. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Joshua Fenster, 37, Valley City, 2 p.m., Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo. Livestream available on the funeral home's website.
Irene Gensler, 89, 2 p.m., Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.*
