Funerals Today, Nov. 12

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Duane Flemmer, 71, Fort Mohave, Arizona, 10 a.m. CT, Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Elroy Herbel, 89, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Marilyn Wohlk, 76, formerly of Underwood, 11 a.m., Augustana Lutheran Church, Underwood. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Richard Fevold, 96, 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave., Bismarck. Family requests attendees wear masks. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Muriel Stiller, 95, Hebron, 1:30 CT, St. John Church, Hebron. Livestream available on the church's YouTube channel. (Stevenson Funeral Home)