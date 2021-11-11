 Skip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Nov. 11

From the Bismarck neighbors: Obituaries for November 11 series
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Diana McCree, 46, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Evangel, 3225 N. 14 St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Ann Houn, 88, 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

James Kusler, 73, 2 p.m. CST, Beulah Congregational Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Tom Schulz, 80, Washburn, 2 p.m., Washburn United Methodist Church. (Goetz Funeral Home)

