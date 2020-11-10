Funerals Today, Nov. 10

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Eldred Ames, 97, Minot, 9 a.m., Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot,* and 1 p.m., Highland Home Cemetery, Jamestown. Livestream available on the funeral home's Youtube channel.
Thomas Schiermeister, 65, Hazen, 10 a.m. CST, Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen and Beulah)
Gerald Alderin, 11 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Center. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)
Edgar Flick, 92, Minot, 11 a.m., Nelson Funeral Home, Fessenden. Livestream available on Youtube: https://youtu.be/TzBL-HidVAY
Jerry Monroe, 75, Wilton, 12:30 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home's Facebook page.
