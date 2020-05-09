Funerals Today, May 9

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Vernon DeCoteau Jr., 53, Mandan, 3 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.* Livestream available at the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page and a recording will be posted to the funeral home's website.

Ann Ochsner, 77, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wing.* Livestream available at the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page and a recording will be posted to the funeral home's website.

Dina Schumann, 94, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Deapolis Cemetery, Stanton. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)*

