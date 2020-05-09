Funerals Today, May 9

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Vernon DeCoteau Jr., 53, Mandan, 3 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.* Livestream available at the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page and a recording will be posted to the funeral home's website.
Ann Ochsner, 77, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wing.* Livestream available at the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page and a recording will be posted to the funeral home's website.
Dina Schumann, 94, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Deapolis Cemetery, Stanton. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)*
