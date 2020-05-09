Funerals Today, May 9
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, May 9

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Vernon DeCoteau Jr., 53, Mandan, 3 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.* Livestream available at the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page and a recording will be posted to the funeral home's website.

Ann Ochsner, 77, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wing.* Livestream available at the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page and a recording will be posted to the funeral home's website.

Dina Schumann, 94, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Deapolis Cemetery, Stanton. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)* 

To plant a tree in memory of May s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News