Funerals Today, May 8

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
James Kramer, 59, Linton, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton.* Livestream of service 1:30 p.m. on the Myers Funeral Home website.
To plant a tree in memory of May s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.