Funerals Today, May 7
Funerals Today, May 7

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Jody Dolechek, 56, Dickinson, 10:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Ladbury Funeral Service)

Ann Larson, 93, Bismarck, formerly of Devils Lake, 10:30 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S. 3rd St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website. 

Lorraine Reis, 89, Napoleon, 10:30 a.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Livestream available on the church Facebook page or YouTube channel. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home)

Cheri Rohrich, 54, Bismarck, Noon, Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

