Funerals Today, May 5
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, May 5

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Helen Garnaas, 91, Linton, 10 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Linton. Livestream available on the Myers Funeral Home website. 

Stanley Cervinski, 82, Bonnyville, Alberta, Canada, 11 a.m., St. Louis Roman Catholic Church, Bonnyville, Alberta, Canada.*

Richard Fadness, 76, 11 a.m., Grace Lutheran Brethren Church, 2400 E Ave A, Bismarck.

Patrick Quinn, 81, 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Ariya House, 2 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

