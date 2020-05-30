Funerals Today, May 30

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Bryan Lauer, 60, Bismarck, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Jaycee Park, indoor shelter. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan)
Kenneth Huesers, 80, Garrison, 10:30 a.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison.* (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison) Service will be posted to the funeral home's Facebook page.
Robert Krause, 75, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Temple Baptist Church, Jamestown. (Haut Funeral Home)
Margaret Schmidt, 96, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan,* (Weigel Funeral Home)
Frank Ereth Jr., 66, Mandan, 11 a.m., Mandan Baptist Church. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)
Carol Berg, 80, West Fargo, celebration of life from 3 to 6 p.m. and service at 5 p.m., her home in West Fargo.* (West Funeral Home)
Charles Thorson, 73, Ruso Cemetery, Ruso.*
