Funerals Today, May 3
Funerals Today, May 3

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Arthur Fryslie, 99, Mandan, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home website. 

Michael Serr, 69, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Rosehill Cemetery, Minot. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Ronald Sukauskas, 77, Bismarck, 1 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Doris Hagel, 84, Dickinson, 1:30 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

