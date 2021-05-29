 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, May 29
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, May 29

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

James Hoffman, 86, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, North Platte, Nebraska. (Smith Family Mortuaries)

RayMona Kling, 90, 10 a.m., Regan Cemetery or Regan Assembly of God Church if there is inclement weather.

John Rosenau, 97, Bismarck, formerly of Tuttle, 10 a.m., English Lutheran Church, Tuttle. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Michelle Elrod, 46, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life, 801 1st St SE, Mandan. Livestream available on the church's website. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Joan Feist, 85, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., St. Philomena Catholic Church, Selfridge. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Bertha Rath, 91, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 515 Kundert St., Turtle Lake.

Lona Hermanson, 57, Fargo, 11 a.m, Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Joseph Keller, 21, Fargo, 11 a.m., Sts. Anne and Joachim Catholic Church, Fargo. Livestream available on the Boulger Funeral Home website.

June Skuza, 85, Bismarck, 11 a.m., United Parish, Bottineau. (Nero Funeral Home)

Melba Tengesdal, 96, Appleton, Washington, 2 p.m., First English Lutheran Church in Appleton, Wisconsin. Livestream available on the Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel website. 

