Funerals Today, May 29

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

James Hoffman, 86, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, North Platte, Nebraska. (Smith Family Mortuaries)

RayMona Kling, 90, 10 a.m., Regan Cemetery or Regan Assembly of God Church if there is inclement weather.

John Rosenau, 97, Bismarck, formerly of Tuttle, 10 a.m., English Lutheran Church, Tuttle. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Michelle Elrod, 46, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life, 801 1st St SE, Mandan. Livestream available on the church's website. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Joan Feist, 85, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., St. Philomena Catholic Church, Selfridge. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Bertha Rath, 91, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 515 Kundert St., Turtle Lake.

Lona Hermanson, 57, Fargo, 11 a.m, Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo. Livestream available on the funeral home website.