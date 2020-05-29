Funerals Today, May 29
Funerals Today, May 29

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Leonard Hoffmann, 92, Bismarck, First Lutheran Church, Watford City. (Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home)

George Sakellariou, 56, Bismarck, 2 to 4 p.m., Jaycee Leadership Hall, 321 East Century Ave. Bismarck.

Gary Sletten, Bismarck, 67, 10 a.m., Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway, Bismarck.* (Parkway Funeral Service)

Lloyd Westerlind, 92, Mercer, Mercer Hillside Cemetery. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Turtle Lake)

