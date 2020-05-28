Funerals Today, May 28
Funerals Today, May 28

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Russell Hanson, 83, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Steele. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Connie Olson, 70, Bismarck, 1 p.m., DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan. 

Lyle Schindler, 90, Harvey, 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Harvey. (Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey)

