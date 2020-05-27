Funerals Today, May 27

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Leonard Klein, 89, Bismarck.* (Parkway Funeral Service)
Robbyn Weinberger, 68, rural Breien, 11 a.m. CDT, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Flasher. (Weigel Funeral Home)
