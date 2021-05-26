 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, May 26
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Mamie Hagel, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Jim Ridley, 74, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Bennie Burgard, 84, 1 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

