Funerals Today, May 26
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, May 26

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Cecilia Lauinger, 90, Bismarck, 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, St. Mary's Catholic Church. (Dawise-Perry Funeral Service)

Leonard Wangler, 82, Balta, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Balta. (Anderson Funeral Home, Rugby)

Winston Enyart, 11 a.m., Bismarck Baptist Church.* (Eastgate Funeral Service) Livestreamed at the church's website.

To plant a tree in memory of May s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News