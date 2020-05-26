Funerals Today, May 26

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Cecilia Lauinger, 90, Bismarck, 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, St. Mary's Catholic Church. (Dawise-Perry Funeral Service)
Leonard Wangler, 82, Balta, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Balta. (Anderson Funeral Home, Rugby)
Winston Enyart, 11 a.m., Bismarck Baptist Church.* (Eastgate Funeral Service) Livestreamed at the church's website.
To plant a tree in memory of May s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.