Funerals Today, May 25

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Michael Hallahan, 81, Bismarck, 9 to 11 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory.
Irene Job, 87, Bismarck, 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 25 at the Church of St. Anne, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Judy Fuller, Bismarck, formerly of Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)
Judy Kuehn, 79, Bismarck, formerly of Turtle Lake, 10:30 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Turtle Lake. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn & Turtle Lake)
