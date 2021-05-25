Funerals Today, May 25

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Michael Hallahan, 81, Bismarck, 9 to 11 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory.

Irene Job, 87, Bismarck, 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 25 at the Church of St. Anne, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Judy Fuller, Bismarck, formerly of Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Judy Kuehn, 79, Bismarck, formerly of Turtle Lake, 10:30 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Turtle Lake. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn & Turtle Lake)