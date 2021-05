Funerals Today, May 24

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

William Randash, 89, Baker, Montana, 10 a.m., American Lutheran Church, Baker. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Shannon Buchholz, 53, 11 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1500 Country West Rd, Bismarck.

Marian Kitzmann, 92, New Salem, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Kenneth Hovey, 74. 1 p.m., Lucky Mound Lutheran Church, rural Parshall. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Raymond Vetter, 97, Elgin, 2 p.m. MDT, Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elgin. Livestream available on the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home website.