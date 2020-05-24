Funerals Today, May 24 and May 25

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Monday, May 25
Alma Schreiner, 98, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison.*
Audrey Spitzer, 86, Bismarck, video of private service available for public viewing, Parkway Funeral Home website.
